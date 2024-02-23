ENG
Russians shelled Kherson region three times during day with drones and artillery: three people were wounded

On February 23, the Russian army shelled Beryslav, Stanislav and Novotiahynka in the Kherson region. Three people were wounded. Houses, an educational institution and vehicles were damaged.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, on February 23, at about 10:40 a.m., Russian army soldiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 68-year-old man in Beryslav. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, with a traumatic amputation of his lower limb.

At the same time, the enemy shelled Stanislav with artillery. A 69-year-old woman was wounded. She was provided with medical aid on the spot.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces hold foothold in Krynky, do not give up their positions, continue to repel enemy attacks - OC "South"

Also, around 2:00 p.m., the occupants shelled Novotiahynka with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 77-year-old woman was hospitalized with explosive trauma and injuries.

Houses, an educational institution and vehicles were damaged.

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement agencies, are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

Read more: Ihnat on possible Russian strikes on February 24: We should always expect "nastiness" from Russia

