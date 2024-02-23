Sanctions imposed by US on area in Russia where Shaheds are produced

The latest large-scale package of US sanctions against Russia for the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine includes measures against the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, where Russia has set up production of analogs of Iranian Shahed drones.

The sanctioned network of companies "facilitated supplies, conducted financial transactions, and engaged in industrial production in support of cooperation between Russia and Iran to produce unilateral strike UAVs for use by the Russian military in Ukraine," the report says.

Since the end of 2022, the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan has been cooperating with the Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the Iranian Armed Forces to localize the production of Shaheds (the name of the Russian analogue is Geran).

The sanctions targeted the legal entity of this special economic zone, the Iranian ministry, the Russian manufacturer of reconnaissance drones Albatros, the company that produces parts for drones Drake, and their key officials.

The U.S. sanctions list also mentions a number of companies that have entered into contractual agreements with the Alabuga Special Economic Zone and facilitated its financial transactions. It should be noted that the European Union imposed sanctions on Alabuga in December 2023.

Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian companies engaged in arms production, 3D printing, manufacturing of machine tools and parts for military equipment, chemical components, semiconductors, electronics, optical devices, navigation components, etc.