Court adjourns hearing on choosing measure of restraint for Pashynskyi until February 26

The High Anti-Corruption Court will continue its hearing on choosing a preventive measure for former People’s Deputy Serhii Pashynskyi on February 26.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by HACC judge Natalia Movchan.

"The court is adjourned until February 26, at 08:00 a.m.," the judge said.

Read more: HACC imposes measure of restraint on Pashynskyi. LIVE BROADCAST

PASHYNSKYI`S CASE

On February 12 this year, former People's Deputy and Chairman of the Association of Defense Enterprises Serhii Pashynskyi reported that his home was searched by representatives of the SSU and NABU. The search was conducted in the case of the transfer of Kurchenko's fuel to the state in 2015.

The NABU and the SSU reported that they had exposed a criminal organization whose activities caused the state to suffer losses of UAH 967 million in 2014-2018. Former deputy Pashynskyi and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion for misappropriation of oil products.

On February 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACCU) imposed a pre-trial restraint on businessman Serhii Tyshchenko in the form of detention. Tyshchenko is a defendant in the case of the stealing of Serhii Kurchenko's oil products, which were subject to nationalization.

The NABU, SAPO and SSU suspect former People's Deputy Serhii Pashynskyi of misappropriating and selling nearly 100,000 tons of oil products confiscated by the state from businessman Serhii Kurchenko, which were supposed to be used for the needs of the army.

Public figures and veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war defended Serhii Pashynskyi, head of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industry Enterprises, who chaired the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense from 2014 to 2019. Ihor Lutsenko, a former deputy, a veteran of the Ukrainian-Russian war, and a UAV company commander, said that the arrest of Serhiy Pashynsky could complicate the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces, and the seizure of accounts of companies that are members of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine could stop this supply.

The Association of Defense Industry called to prevent Pashynskyi's removal from coordinating defense industry enterprises.

On February 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court began to choose a preventive measure against former People's Deputy and head of the Association of Defense Enterprises Serhii Pashynskyi. Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the court to impose a preventive measure on former People's Deputy Serhii Pashynskyi in the form of arrest with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 299,999,100.

On February 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court failed to choose a measure of restraint for Pashynskyi, so it postponed the hearing to February 23.

Serhii Pashynskyi's lawyers believe that the allegations on which their client is suspected are not supported by the case file. And the posts on the official pages of the NABU and the SAPO regarding this case are manipulative in nature to form the desired public opinion.