In Mariinka direction, enemy tried to break through defense 39 times - General Staff

During the past day, 84 combat clashes took place.

Shelling of Ukraine

The enemy carried out 9 missiles and 77 air strikes, carried out 119 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

The settlements of Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, were hit by airstrikes; Nadia of Luhansk region; Zarichne, Bohdanivka, New York, Diliivka, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of the "North" OSGT in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

Fighting in the East

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" OSGT in the Kupiansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repulsed 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" OSGT in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkine, Severna, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka district of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 39 times.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, our soldiers repulsed 1 enemy attack in the area south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the area of the Robotyne settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" OSGT in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Strikes at the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Also, our defenders destroyed 2 Kh-31 missiles and 4 reconnaissance UAVs.