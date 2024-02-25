Polish farmers block 6 checkpoints on Ukrainian border, more than 2,000 trucks are in queues - State Border Service

Polish farmers resumed protests at the Ustylug-Zosyn checkpoint, which was unlocked yesterday. As of this morning, there are almost 2,400 trucks in queues at blocked checkpoints.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, as of this morning, Polish farmers continue to block traffic in six directions. Agrarians renewed their protests at the Ustilug-Zosyn checkpoint, which was unlocked yesterday.

"Together, as of this morning, there are almost 2,400 trucks in all these directions. Most are in front of the checkpoints "Krakivets", "Rava-Ruska" and "Yagodin". Indeed, yesterday in the direction of the checkpoint "Ustylug" they symbolically began to abandon blocking the movement of goods vehicles. In general, we have seen some revival, but in general it does not affect the situation," the spokesman said.

Demchenko added that currently, Polish protesters are not blocking the movement of buses and cars at any of the checkpoints.