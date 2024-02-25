Day before invasion, then head of Ukroboronprom, Husev, sent reassuring letter to employees of defense industry and assured them that there was no reason to panic. DOCUMENT

On 23 February 2022, the defense industry, which was supposed to be intensifying preparations for the warned invasion, received a letter from Ukroboronprom signed by the then head of the concern, Yurii Husyev. In it, he urged them not to panic and to work as usual.

As noted, the document, which is at the disposal of the publication, is written in a calming tone. He urged the Ukrainian defense industry workers not to panic and to work as usual.

"We continue to live and work calmly and confidently, doing our job without panic, because there are no real grounds for it at the moment. And when and if they arise, I promise to report it frankly," reads the document, which Antonov received less than a day before the full-scale invasion.

In the same letter, employees of defense companies are urged not to believe fakes, stop collecting rumors, and not to monitor messengers.

There are also assurances that Ukroboronprom has a clear plan of action for different situations. As it turned out later, the details of this plan would not be communicated to defense companies either before or after a full-scale invasion.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on 22 February this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Ukroboronprom CEO Yurii Husyev as Ukraine's ambassador to Azerbaijan. On 27 June 2023, Zelenskyy dismissed Husyev from the post of Ukroboronprom CEO, which he had held since 3 December 2020.