Ministry of Internal Affairs forces destroyed Russian equipment worth more than $5.5 billion, - Klymenko

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs make up 20% of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and have destroyed more than $5.5 billion worth of Russian equipment in two years.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"What is confirmed by the General Staff: we have destroyed or damaged enemy equipment worth $5.5 billion - this is the Ministry of Internal Affairs system alone," Klymenko said.

He noted that employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs make up 20% of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. In addition, 10 brigades of the "Offensive Guard" have already been formed and are on the front line.

