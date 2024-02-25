Successful Ukrainian strikes on Russian ships force Black Sea Fleet to retreat - British intelligence

Accurate strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) force the Russians to reassess their capabilities near western Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a British intelligence report.

"At the beginning of the war with Ukraine, in February 2022, the Russian Navy retained freedom of manoeuvre in the Black Sea, especially in the northwest. Ukraine continues to raise the perception of the Russian threat to new heights through combined land and sea strikes, forcing Black Sea Fleet units to relocate their main areas of operations to the eastern Black Sea," British intelligence officials say.

Read more: NATO should provide Ukraine with everything it needs to win - British Defense Secretary Shapps

The UK Ministry of Defence noted that recent successful Ukrainian attacks, including the sinking of the Russian missile boat Ivanovets and the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov, led to the dismissal of the second commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet since the beginning of the war.

"Despite Russia's ability to strike Ukraine with ships, it is clear that the Russian plan to reduce risks against Ukraine's use of unconventional methods of warfare at sea is not working," the ministry added.