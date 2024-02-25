Ukraine will react economically to manifestations of violations by individual EU countries - Presidential Office

On its way to EU membership and integration into its internal market, Ukraine does not violate any agreements and wants other EU members not to violate them.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Along with the general movement towards EU membership, Ukraine is certainly on a parallel track - the integration of the Ukrainian market into the EU internal market. The decisions that were made at the beginning of Russia's open aggression against Ukraine include, in particular, the liberalisation of our trade and the introduction of trade preferences. When making these decisions, European countries were aware that Ukraine could and did have the right to such decisions. And today, it is very important to extend the respective quotas, which are concluded for a one year period. Ukraine, in accordance with these agreements and by the free trade agreement with the EU, must exercise these rights. And we will emphasise that we do not violate any of the provisions of these agreements and any of the provisions of the Association Agreement, and we want our EU partners not to violate these agreements either," Zhovkva said.

He stressed that Ukraine will continue to integrate into the EU's internal market and enjoy all four freedoms that exist in the EU. These are the free movement of persons, goods, services, and capital.

Zhovkva noted that some very important sectors of Ukraine's economy are already integrated into the EU's internal market. These include energy, the digital market and the free roaming market.

According to him, today the economic track of our relations with the EU is no less important than the political one. "Ukraine is indeed a fairly powerful economic player, and this is recognised in the European Union. And we are doing this, despite the opposition to Russian aggression, honestly, fairly and in accordance with European rules," the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration stressed.

Therefore, he noted, the President of Ukraine responds very quickly and clearly to the relevant manifestations of violations by individual countries. "Ukraine reserves the right to respond appropriately economically. But at the same time, the President also says that he is ready for dialogue, because the best way to resolve any dispute is through dialogue. If the dialogue does not take place, then there are appropriate procedures under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement," Zhovkva stressed.