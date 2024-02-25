Zelenskyy on blocking border in Poland: We need to support Ukraine now, not until end

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Poland should not use Ukraine to put pressure on European institutions.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, answering a journalist's question about the dialogue with the Polish authorities on the blockade of the border with Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"We need to support Ukraine now, not until the end. This is important because the end can come quickly if we support Ukraine in such different ways. Tusk and I have a working relationship, as does the Prime Minister (Shmyhal - Ed.). We have had meetings. I recently had a meeting with Duda and also with Ursula von der Leyen. Since April last year, I have been saying that this is a political issue. Ukrainian society and the media criticised me for this rhetoric. I was absolutely right. And today the European Commission confirms this. I said that any election in Poland, any team that comes in, will not change this vector. This is a political vector. Today it is clear that there is an internal struggle in Poland," Zelenskyy said.

"I would like to say that we are very grateful to Polish society, which has been with Ukrainians from the very beginning. And this is a fact. I would not like politicians to do this now, to create a border between us, to create a border between our societies. I don't believe in it. The people there are smart. They will figure it out. Just like our people figured out what was going on. It is simply unfair to use Ukraine as pressure on European institutions. I believe that the prime ministers will find appropriate steps. I, as president, say openly that it is very important for us to maintain the alliance with Poland. If no steps are found, we will protect our business," the President said.