SSU uses Sea Baby drones as multi-purpose platform and prepares new surprises for Russia - Maliuk

The Security Service of Ukraine is using Sea Baby maritime drones as a multi-purpose platform and is preparing new surprises for the enemy in 2024.

This was announced by the Head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the SSU works in the air, at sea, on the front line and behind enemy lines - in the temporarily occupied territories and deep in Russia. We have created several interesting new developments, namely 2 surface drones. One of them, Sea Baby, is our flagship. In fact, it is a multi-purpose platform. And we are currently using it not only in kamikaze mode, but also for remote mining and other activities, but I will not get ahead of myself and reveal our plans to the enemy," said Vasyl Maliuk.

He said that SSU maritime drones have already hit 11 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Some of them are irretrievably damaged, while others may take a long time to recover.

Vasyl Maliuk also noted that the Crimean bridge, which was hit twice by the SSU, has not yet been fully restored by the enemy, so it is not used for military logistics and the movement of weapons.

At the same time, the SSU divided its aerial drone operations into several zones, starting from the front line and extending more than 120 km into Russian territory.

Vasyl Maliuk listed 516 enemy tanks, Triumph air defence systems, oil refineries and other military facilities and enterprises that supply the Russian military-industrial complex as the special service's trophies in this area.

"These are completely legitimate goals of ours," the SSU Head stressed.

In addition, according to Vasyl Maliuk, last year the SSU exposed 47 enemy agent networks, the largest of which operated in the Mykolaiv region.

The SSU also counteracts enemy attempts to technically infiltrate the defence forces. The Service has detected more than a thousand such penetrations, for which the enemy used 7 types of encryption software bookmarks.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SSU has also served suspicion notices to more than 2,000 traitors and almost 5,000 collaborators, Russian collaborators and gunners. Work is also underway to clear the church environment of Russian influence. To date, courts have already handed down 22 guilty verdicts against clergy.

"The SSU is, has been and will be a scalpel in the hands of the Ukrainian people, which will cut out these shameful phenomena that I have listed as cancerous tumours," said Vasyl Maliuk.

He called on Ukrainians to unite to achieve a common goal - the victory of Ukraine.