Enemy tried to break through Ukrainian troops’ defense 40 times in Marinka sector - General Staff

There were 95 combat engagements over the last day. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

Shellings of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 11 missile and 98 air strikes, fired 129 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population.

Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

Yesterday and last night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using ballistic and cruise missiles and kamikaze drones. According to preliminary information, our defenders destroyed 3 missiles and 9 "Shahed" UAVs.

Over the past day, the towns of Yamne and Nova Sich in Sumy region were hit by air strikes; Vesele Kostiantynivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Pivnichne, Zalizne, New York, Ocheretyne, Zhelanne, Berdychi, Lastochkino, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Umanske, Vodyane, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Urozhayne, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Malynivka, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Combat actions in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, 6 enemy attacks were repelled near the towns of Synkivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 5 enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 8 enemy attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Sjeverne, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkino and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 40 times.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Novopavlivka sector.

Situation in the South

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the defense forces repelled 6 enemy attacks near Robotino and 1 near Huliaipilske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

