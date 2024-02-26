Macron gathers European leaders in Paris to discuss support for Ukraine

On Monday, 26 February, French President Emmanuel Macron will host European leaders in Paris for a conference aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Le Figaro, Censor.NET informs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak at the meeting via videoconference.

The meeting will also be attended by the vast majority of European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as prime ministers of about 15 EU countries.

The meeting will also be attended by representatives of the United States and Canada and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

The meeting in Paris will take place at a time when important US support for Kyiv is still blocked in Congress, and Emmanuel Macron will call on Europe to make a "collective breakthrough" against Russia, the newspaper notes.

The meeting will also discuss the increasing number of cyber and information attacks by an increasingly aggressive Russia, the Elysee Palace said.

The statement said the purpose of the talks was to "mobilize and explore all means of effective support for Ukraine."

"It is about confirming that we are not tired and that we are determined to defeat Russian aggression. We want to send a clear message to Putin that he will not win in Ukraine," the statement said.

