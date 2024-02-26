ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13067 visitors online
News
1 219 7
border (793) Zelenskyi (5499) Poland (1170) block (142)

Zelenskyy: Government of Ukraine has submitted proposals to European Commission and Poland to unblock border

володимир,зеленський

The Ukrainian government has prepared and submitted proposals to the European Commission and Poland to resolve the problem on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the "Made in Ukraine" forum, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Ukrainian government has prepared proposals on how to solve the problem on the border with Poland. The proposals were submitted to the European Commission and our colleagues from Poland. We need to do everything to resolve the situation, to resolve it calmly, pragmatically, and to make the relevant proposals work," the Head of State stressed.

He thanked Ukrainian farmers and Ukrainian business for understanding all the challenges and for "very decent behaviour on the border of Ukraine".

Read more: Meeting with Polish officials at border did not take place today - Shmyhal

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 