Zelenskyy: Government of Ukraine has submitted proposals to European Commission and Poland to unblock border

The Ukrainian government has prepared and submitted proposals to the European Commission and Poland to resolve the problem on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the "Made in Ukraine" forum, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Ukrainian government has prepared proposals on how to solve the problem on the border with Poland. The proposals were submitted to the European Commission and our colleagues from Poland. We need to do everything to resolve the situation, to resolve it calmly, pragmatically, and to make the relevant proposals work," the Head of State stressed.

He thanked Ukrainian farmers and Ukrainian business for understanding all the challenges and for "very decent behaviour on the border of Ukraine".

