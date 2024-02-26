Some NATO and EU countries are discussing possibility of sending troops to Ukraine - Fico

Several NATO and EU member states are discussing the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine after bilateral agreements are concluded.

This was stated by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico following a meeting with the coalition before the summit of European leaders in Paris on the issue of support for Ukraine, Pravda reports, Censor.NET reports.

Fico stressed that Slovakia would not take such a step, but would respect the decision of NATO countries that agree to send troops to Ukraine.

According to him, some NATO member states allow for the possibility of the presence of NATO troops on the territory after a bilateral agreement between them and Ukraine. It is unclear what tasks they will perform in Ukraine, as the material is classified, the Slovak prime minister said.

Slovakia will also not provide military assistance to Ukraine, as "the conflict has no military solution," Fico said.

He noted that his country will focus on civilian and non-lethal assistance, and will continue to help Ukraine with demining. Slovakia will not send any weapons or ammunition to Ukraine.

Fico also criticised European and NATO countries for not mentioning the word "peace" in the talking points for the Paris meeting, but constantly talking about war.

He explained that the possible deployment of troops is entirely within the competence of the National Council of Slovakia, which would have to approve such a resolution on the recommendation of the government.

"We have full control over this. We see huge security risks in bilateral agreements between EU member states and Ukraine," Fico said.

"For me, today's meeting (in Paris - ed.) is a confirmation that the West's strategy has completely failed when it comes to Ukraine," the Slovak prime minister said.

In Paris, Fico said, they will discuss "a new quality, a new volume of support for Ukraine in the coming period". According to him, the theses of the meeting indicate that "things in Ukraine are not going as expected".