Croatia calls on Serbia to align its policy on war in Ukraine with EU’s position

The Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs rejected Serbia’s accusations of interference in its internal affairs and called on the country to align its policy with the EU’s common foreign and security policy regarding Belgrade’s position on Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by HRT with reference to a statement by the Croatian Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

"As we have already noted, it is impossible to be a candidate for EU membership and enjoy all the benefits of this, while unprincipledly avoiding condemnation of Russian aggression and related EU policies," the Croatian Foreign Ministry said.

It is noted that diplomatic tensions arose due to the statements of Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, who called on Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to decide which chair he was sitting on, calling Vucic a "satellite of Russia".

The Croatian Foreign Ministry stressed that Minister Radman stated that Serbia did not join the European Union's foreign and security policy on Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The ministry stressed that Serbia's recent statements once again demonstrate a deliberate and systematic denial of the facts about the nature of the events in Ukraine.

"The European family has its own values, including respect for the international order. This international order has been violated by Russia's aggression against sovereign and independent Ukraine.

Therefore, we once again call on Serbia to align its policy with the EU's common foreign and security policy as soon as possible on the issue of aggression against Ukraine. The EU is therefore truly on the right side of history," the Croatian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.