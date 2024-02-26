Ukraine has received about 30% of promised one million ammunition from EU - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has received less than half of the promised ammunition from the European Union.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, Censor.NET reports.

"As for Europe and the percentage you mentioned, it's not quite true. Out of the million shells promised to us by the European Union, not 50% came, but 30%. Unfortunately," the Head of State noted.

Earlier, EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that by March the EU would hand over 524,000 shells to Ukraine. This is 52% of the target.

At the same time, Borrell noted that not all member states have sent their contribution.

Read more: Russia plans to produce 2.7 million shells in 2024 - DIU