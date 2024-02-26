Zelenskyy on situation in Ukraine: It is difficult to describe, complicated, but fully controlled

Currently, the situation in Ukraine, both in the economy and on the battlefield, is difficult but under control.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, we can talk for a long time about what is happening in Ukraine, who and how the partners support the country.

The Head of State noted that it is difficult to describe in one word the processes that are taking place both at the front and at the border or in neighboring countries.

"It is difficult to describe in one word. Using the language of our military, when I ask: "What is the situation on the battlefield today?", I will use their words to answer your question: the situation is difficult, but fully controlled," Zelenskyy added.

