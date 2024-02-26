Putin "included" occupied territories of four regions of Ukraine in Russia’s Southern Military District

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On the Military-Administrative Division," according to which the occupied territories of 4 regions of Ukraine are "included" in the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. In addition, the Leningrad and Moscow military districts will reappear in Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The occupied Crimea and Sevastopol were previously included in the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation by the Kremlin.

In turn, military districts with centers in Moscow and St. Petersburg existed in Russia until 2010. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced plans to re-form them at the end of 2022, representing the army reform.

Read more: Zelenskyy on negotiations with Putin: "We will offer platform where he can agree that he lost war and that it was mistake"