Polish farmers plan to block checkpoints on border with Lithuania: they will look for Ukrainian agricultural products

Polish farmers are expanding their protests. On Friday, 1 March, the protesters plan to block a checkpoint on the border with Lithuania.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Karolis Pečinskins, a co-organiser of the protest on the Lithuanian border, in a commentary to LRT.

According to him, the protesters want to stop and check all vehicles that can transport Ukrainian grain or other agricultural products at the checkpoint between the Lithuanian city of Kalvaria and the Polish town of Budzisko.

The action will start at 10 am on 1 March.

"This will not be a complete blockade of the border crossing. We, the farmers, together with the Polish authorities, would like to check what is being transported in the trucks, paying special attention to those vehicles that can transport agricultural products," said Pečinskis.

The farmers promise to let petrol tankers, industrial cargo or livestock trucks through, as well as cars and passenger vehicles.

"We want to draw attention to what is happening because we believe that our interests are being ignored and we are not receiving support from anyone. The question of the blockade on the Lithuanian border arose when we started thinking about how to increase pressure on the Polish government," added the co-organiser of the protest.

Polish farmers could focus on the government, not the border, as it is the government that can make the necessary changes that the protesters claim, said Zenonas Buivydas, CEO of the Lithuanian National Association of Road Hauliers Linava.

In his opinion, such actions by the Poles will harm his country.

Buivydas stressed that carriers are under strict control, so the authorities can easily control fraudulent transit of goods, if any.

The head of the Lithuanian Grain Producers Association, Ausris Macijauskas, said that Polish farmers' suspicions that Ukrainian grain imported from Poland to Lithuania is returned or processed and re-exported as Lithuanian products are well-founded. According to him, Lithuanian farmers record Ukrainian products, but there is no information on their imports into the country in official statistics.