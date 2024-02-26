ENG
Germany confirms that Baerbock’s motorcade in Mykolaiv was followed by Russian drone

Representatives of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence confirmed that Annalena Baerbock’s motorcade was followed by a Russian reconnaissance drone during her visit to Mykolaiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

Representatives of the German Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Defence said that during the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Mykolaiv, her motorcade was indeed followed by a Russian reconnaissance drone for some time. As a result, Baerbock had to end her visit to Mykolaiv early.

