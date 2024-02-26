Regaining control over Crimea is strategic task for Ukraine, - Deputy Defence Minister Klimenkov

The deputy defence minister said that Ukraine’s strategic goal is to regain control of Crimea.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov during a speech at the forum "26-2-14: The war began in Crimea", Censor.NET reports citing Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defence.

According to the report, the purpose of this event is to remind and emphasise that Russian aggression against Ukraine began with the occupation of Crimea in 2014, and that only with the liberation and reintegration of Crimea will the war be over.

"We have already done a lot in this direction: a series of victories over the Russian fleet over the past two years is something that has already entered military textbooks. This is what lays the foundation for further actions of our Security and Defence Forces for the further de-occupation of Crimea," Klimenkov stressed.

Watch more: We can end this war on our own terms, but we have to fight, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

He also addressed all Ukrainian citizens who are currently under occupation in Crimea: "Our soldiers work every day for your liberation. They are fighting to liberate their home. This will definitely happen!"

The event was also attended by government officials, members of the Ukrainian parliament, diplomats, national and international experts. The forum was organised by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Crimean Platform, and the State Enterprise Multimedia Broadcasting Platform of Ukraine.

"Security in the Black Sea is a priority for Ukraine and the international community, as this region plays a strategically important role in ensuring energy and food security and trade," the Deputy Minister concluded.