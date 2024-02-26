During day, Russians shelled Nikopol district with drones and artillery nine times. One man was wounded. There is destruction of houses

On February 26, the Russian army shelled Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"A 70-year-old man was injured today in Nikopol region as a result of enemy shelling. He received shrapnel wounds and a head injury. Doctors provided all the necessary assistance. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," noted Lysak.

There is also destruction in the area. 10 private houses and a five-story building were damaged. An infrastructure facility and a social institution were damaged. An outbuilding, a car, gas pipelines and a power line were hit.

See more: Enemy dropped explosives from drone on enterprise in Nikopol. Man died, truck was gutted. PHOTO

As noted, the enemy attacked the area 9 times in total. They used drones and artillery. It was fired at Nikopol itself, Marhanets and Myrove communities.







