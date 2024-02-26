ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12965 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
321 0
shoot out (12144) Nikopol (591)

During day, Russians shelled Nikopol district with drones and artillery nine times. One man was wounded. There is destruction of houses

дніпропетровщина

On February 26, the Russian army shelled Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"A 70-year-old man was injured today in Nikopol region as a result of enemy shelling. He received shrapnel wounds and a head injury. Doctors provided all the necessary assistance. He will be treated on an outpatient basis," noted Lysak.

There is also destruction in the area. 10 private houses and a five-story building were damaged. An infrastructure facility and a social institution were damaged. An outbuilding, a car, gas pipelines and a power line were hit.

See more: Enemy dropped explosives from drone on enterprise in Nikopol. Man died, truck was gutted. PHOTO

As noted, the enemy attacked the area 9 times in total. They used drones and artillery. It was fired at Nikopol itself, Marhanets and Myrove communities.

Обстріли будинків на Нікопольщині
Обстріли будинків на Нікопольщині
Обстріли будинків на Нікопольщині
Обстріли будинків на Нікопольщині

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 