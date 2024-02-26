Bulgaria will help with transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to Mediterranean ports - Shmyhal

Ukraine will cooperate with Bulgaria to transport agricultural products to Mediterranean ports.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a joint briefing with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Together, Ukraine and Bulgaria will do everything possible to ensure security in the Black Sea," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal said that in April, the Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimean Platform will be held in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia. It will develop solutions that will make Russian terror in the Black Sea region impossible.

"Our countries will continue to work together to ensure global food security. To this end, Bulgaria will help increase the transit potential of European solidarity routes to the Mediterranean ports," the Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized.

In particular, this includes road, sea, river, and rail transit through Romania and Bulgaria to the Mediterranean ports of Greece.

"We highly appreciate Bulgaria's constructive position in facilitating the safe transportation of Ukrainian agricultural products," the Prime Minister added.

Read more: Bulgaria has not yet made decision on providing security guarantees to Ukraine. There will be consultations - Prime Minister Denkov