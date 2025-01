The Ukrainian Air Force warns of the threat of Russian attack drones to the central regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"An enemy UAV from Poltava region heading towards Kharkiv region. A group of UAVs in Kirovohrad region, moving in the northern direction. Cherkasy region - the threat of using strike UAVs," the Air Force reported.

