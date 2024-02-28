Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is "very serious", military is short of ammunition due to delay in US aid package - State Department

Ukrainian troops on the front line do not have enough ammunition to repel Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, citing Voice of America, this was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

"They continue to fight bravely, they continue to fight valiantly, they still have weapons and ammunition that they can use, but now they have to conserve them because the US Congress has failed to act," Miller said.

He added that the US hopes that Ukraine's defenders will "continue to fight bravely and make gains as they have done recently, particularly in the Black Sea, but it will be much more difficult if they don't have access to the munitions they need".

Read more: US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine - White House

Miller noted that US President Joe Biden continues to insist that Congress approve funding for Kyiv.

"We are convinced that if the House of Representatives puts the issue of assistance to Ukraine to a vote, it will be approved. That is why we once again call on the Congress to fulfil its duty, hold this vote and provide assistance to the Ukrainian army, which desperately needs it," he stressed.