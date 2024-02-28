"Shaheds" attacked Odesa: short circuit and fire at a power facility occurred

On the evening of 27 February, explosions were heard in Odesa. The Russian invaders launched Shahed kamikaze drones at the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defence Forces.

It is noted that the enemy attacked the coastal areas. The air defence forces effectively worked on all Shahed-131/136 UAVs.

"The falling wreckage of one of the downed drones caused a short circuit in the power grid of a critical infrastructure facility in Odesa.

The resulting fire was promptly extinguished. No one was injured," the statement said.

Read more: "Shaheds" from Black Sea are moving towards Odesa and Mykolaiv regions - Air Forces of AFU