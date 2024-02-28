During day, 96 combat clashes took place at front, Russians attacked in 7 directions - General Staff

In total, the enemy launched 8 missiles and 75 air strikes, fired 141 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops’ positions and localities. At the end of the last day, 10 Shahed UAVs attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Late yesterday, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine using 10 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 10 UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Chernatske, Chuykivka, Khrapivshchyna, Grabovske, Yunakivka, Pustohorod in Sumy region; Bolohivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Vyymka, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Druzhba, Novoselivka Persha, Pervomaiske, Kurakhove, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Staromayorske and Urozhayne in Donetsk region; Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; and Molodizhne in Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod region.

Hostilities in the East

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" OSGT in the Kupyansk sector, the defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka and Tabaiivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Terny and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Tavira" OSGT in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and west of Pobeda in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 29 times and repelled four more enemy attacks in the areas south of Vuhledar, Staromayorsk and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" OSGT in the Kherson sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.