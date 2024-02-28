Air defense forces destroyed 10 out of 10 "Shaheds" - Air Force

On the night of February 28, 2024, the enemy attacked with S-300 SAMs from occupied the Donetsk region and 10 "Shahed" type UAVs

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that within the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, air defense forces destroyed all 10 Shaheds.

Earlier it was reported that a fire broke out at an energy facility in Odesa as a result of falling UAV debris.

