News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 412,610 people (+1,060 per day), 342 aircraft, 6,570 tanks, 10,029 artillery systems, 12,508 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 412,610 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.02.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 412,610 (+1,060) people,

tanks ‒ 6570 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12,508 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 10029 (+20) units,

MLRS - 1000 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 688 (+2) units,

aircraft – 342 (+2) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7753 (+24),

cruise missiles ‒ 1912 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 13112 (+47) units,

special equipment ‒ 1594 (+6)

