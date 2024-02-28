Last day, enemy inflicted more than 200 attacks on cities and villages of Zaporizhzhia region, one person died, another was injured

A 76-year-old resident was killed by an enemy shell in the temporarily occupied village of Nove, Polohiv district. A 53-year-old man was wounded as a result of an artillery shelling of frontline Orikhiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Russian troops carried out 27 UAV attacks on Novodanilivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka and Robotino, 11 MLRS attacks on Mala Tokmachka and Robotino, and fired 9 air shells at Orykhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Robotino.

187 artillery shells fell on the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Piatykhatky, Prymorske, Mali Shcherbaky and other frontline towns and villages," the statement said.

