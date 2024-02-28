Occupants shelled 22 settlements in Kherson region overnight, hit cargo ship and farm, 1 person was killed

Over the last day, the enemy fired at Chervonyi Maiak, Osokorivka, Lvove, Dudchany, Beryslav, Sablukivka, Kachkarivka, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Mykhailivka, Tiahynka, Yantarne, Poniativka, Sadove, Havrylivka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Romashkove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Zelenivka and Kherson city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 12 high-rise buildings and 15 private houses were damaged.

A cargo ship was hit in Kherson, and cars were also damaged. A farm and a grain elevator were damaged as a result of shelling in the settlements," the statement said.

On February 27, at 04:20 p.m., the occupants shelled the village of Veletenske. One of the hits was to a residential building. An 82-year-old woman died on the spot from her wounds.