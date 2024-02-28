Zelenskyy to hold talks on defense and political cooperation with Albanian PM

Today, February 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a working visit to the Albanian capital Tirana.

Zelenskyy said this in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Today I am working in Tirana. I will meet with an uncompromising friend of Ukraine, Edi Rama (Prime Minister of Albania - Ed.), and take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit," the Head of State noted.

According to him, he will hold talks with the Prime Minister of Albania and his team on defense and political cooperation, support for the Peace Formula and work on security agreements.

"Albania is one of the countries that have joined the G7 Vilnius Declaration, for which we are very grateful," Zelenskyy emphasized.

It is also noted that in the format "Ukraine - Southeast Europe," which is going for the second time, they will talk about our common path to the Euro-Atlantic goal.

"I will propose to support Ukraine's efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace, the organization of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. I will hold bilateral meetings with the participants of the summit," Zelensky summarizes.

