Ukraine will be able to sign agreement on security guarantees from US after decision on continuation of aid is made - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba told when Ukraine will be able to sign an agreement on security guarantees with the USA. This may happen after a decision is made on the continuation of aid from the United States.

He stated this in an interview with "Voice of America", informs Censor.NET.

"Chairs in the evening, money in the morning... That is, money first, then signing," the minister noted.

"These agreements on guarantees are very specific. There are written amounts, specific things that the participants of this agreement will work on. The United States will be able to conclude this agreement when they have a clear understanding, and what resources are at its disposal. This is the logic ", Kuleba explained.

Ukraine has no doubts that such an agreement will be signed with the USA.

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, this will not be an alternative to membership in NATO. It works on Ukraine's path to NATO.

Also remind, that Ukraine has signed security agreements with several NATO countries. Namely: with Great Britain, Canada, Germany, France, and Denmark.

