China will send special representative on tour of Russia, Ukraine, and EU countries

China’s special representative Li Hui will visit Russia, Ukraine, and the countries of the European Union in the spring. He is going to hold a new round of negotiations to "solve the Ukrainian crisis".

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"Li Hui, the special representative of the Chinese government for Eurasian affairs, will visit Russia, the EU headquarters, Poland, Ukraine, Germany, and France, starting on March 2, to conduct a second round of shuttle diplomacy to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," the statement said. messages.

It will be recalled that Li Hui visited Ukraine in the spring of 2023. Then, during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he stated that there is no panacea for the "crisis" and that ending the war would require "the creation of conditions for a ceasefire and peace negotiations."