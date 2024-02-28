Chairman of Verkhovna Rada and speakers of 22 parliaments ask Johnson to put Ukraine’s aid bill to vote. DOCUMENT

Speakers of 23 parliaments and the head of the European Parliament sent an open letter to Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson. They ask him to consider a draft law on assistance to Ukraine.

Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"We, the speakers of the parliaments, called on Speaker Johnson to facilitate the adoption of a historic decision by the US Congress that will ensure US assistance to foreign countries and provide Ukraine with the necessary funds to continue its struggle," Stefanchuk wrote.

In the letter, the speakers of the parliaments note that their countries are determined to continue to increase their support for Ukraine.

"The axis of evil must be defeated and all perpetrators must be brought to justice, which will be a significant deterrent to further conflicts and will return a sense of control and security to our people," the letter says.

The document can still be signed by other parliamentary speakers who wish to join in.

"I really hope that our voice and our call will be heard in the U.S. Congress," Stefanchuk added.



