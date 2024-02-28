Profits from frozen assets of Russian Federation should be used for weapons for Ukraine - von der Leyen

The European Union should consider using the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to purchase military supplies for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, this was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"It's time to start talking about using the unexpected profits from frozen Russian assets to jointly purchase military equipment for Ukraine. There can be no stronger symbol and no greater use for this money than to make Ukraine and the whole of Europe a safer place to live," the agency quoted the EU president as saying.

Von der Leyen stressed that the risks of war for the EU should not be exaggerated, but it should be prepared for them, and this begins with the urgent need to restore, replenish, and modernise the armed forces of the member states.

She also presented the new European Industrial Defence Strategy, which her Commission will present in the coming weeks, noting that one of its main goals will be to prioritise joint procurement.

Read more: EU to open innovative defense office in Kyiv - Leyen

"Europe must strive to develop and produce the next generation of operational capabilities that win battles. This means that over the next five years we must accelerate the development of our defence industrial capabilities," she said.

However, in her opinion, strengthening European defence efforts will not reduce the need for the NATO alliance.