ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11743 visitors online
News War
2 306 14

Enemy are launching tactical aviation-guided air bombs on Kharkiv region - Air Force

каб

Just now, the occupiers are launching tactical aviation-guided air bombs on the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"The launch of guided air bombs by tactical aircraft on the Kharkiv Region," the message reads.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: High-rise building was damaged in Derhachy, house was on fire in Kupiansk direction. PHOTOS

Author: 

air bomb (109) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Air forces (1460)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 