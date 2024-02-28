Enemy are launching tactical aviation-guided air bombs on Kharkiv region - Air Force

Just now, the occupiers are launching tactical aviation-guided air bombs on the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"The launch of guided air bombs by tactical aircraft on the Kharkiv Region," the message reads.

