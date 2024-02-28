Stopping Ukraine instead of stopping Putin is legitimisation for further aggression, - Albanian PM Rama

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama called on the EU not to allow Russia to win, as this would call into question the existence of the bloc.

He said this during the Ukraine - Southeast Europe summit , Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the survival of Ukraine as a free democratic country and a bastion of European freedom depends on financial and military support. This support should not depend on bureaucratic delays or internal obstacles.

"Ukraine is fighting not only for itself, but for everything we believe in and support. There are some cynical opportunists who say that supporting Ukraine is an obstacle to peace. But I will tell them today that we need to make sure that the aggressor stops its aggression. Rewarding the aggressor will not bring peace. It will expand the ground for the next war. And stopping Ukraine, instead of stopping Putin, is a legitimation for the next aggression and will turn our world into a world ruled by force, not by law," the Prime Minister stressed.

Watch more: Occupier is running afterUkrainian drone to surrender. VIDEO

Rama noted that the European Union cannot allow Russia to win the war, as this would call into question the existence of the bloc.

"The existence of peace in Europe will only be a question in the dark future, which is even hard to imagine. That is why we need to support Ukraine's struggle," he concluded.