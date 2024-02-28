Navalny’s widow speaks in European Parliament: You can’t negotiate with Putin, you’re not dealing with politician, you’re dealing with monster

You cannot negotiate with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, you cannot negotiate with a murderer and a tyrant.

This opinion was expressed by the widow Yulia Navalnaya in her speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The public murder has once again shown that Putin is capable of anything and that it is impossible to negotiate with him... You cannot harm Putin by adopting another resolution or expanding another package of sanctions that are no different from the previous ones. You cannot defeat him by thinking that he is a principled man with morals and rules. He is not, you are not dealing with a politician, you are dealing with a monster," Navalnaya said.

According to the oppositionist's widow, Putin is the leader of an organised criminal group, so it is necessary to fight first of all with his close friends and associates who "keep mafia money".

"We have to fight the criminal group, and the political innovation here is to use methods of fighting organised crime rather than diplomatic notes, to investigate financial fraud rather than make statements of concern," she added.

Navalnaya stressed that Putin must be held accountable for what he has done to Russia and its peaceful neighbour.

A vote on the resolution on the murder of Alexei Navalny and the need for EU action to support political prisoners and oppressed civil society in Russia is due to take place in the European Parliament on 29 February.