48% of conscripts are not ready to be mobilized. They are afraid of bad commanders, captivity and uncertainty of service life - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Almost half of men of conscription age are not ready to be mobilised - 48.1%. Instead, 35% of men are ready to join the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by a sociological survey conducted by the Info Sapiens research agency, commissioned by the data journalism agency Texty.org.ua.

The sociologists also tried to find out not only the readiness of Ukrainian men to join the ranks of the Armed Forces, but also the motivation behind their decision.

Among the main reasons demotivating Ukrainian men to join the Armed Forces were insufficient financial support (65.6%), the possibility of disability or death (64.1%), uncertainty of service life (63.8%) and the likelihood of being assigned to a bad commander (59.6%).

The study also showed that the likelihood of being under a "bad" commander scares respondents more than captivity - 59.6% versus 50.8%.

71% of respondents, commenting on their motivation, said that the main motive was to defend the country and their relatives (71%), as well as to take revenge and destroy the enemy (64.6%).

However, according to the survey, income does not play a key role in motivating people to join the army - it affects the motivation to mobilise in only 33% of respondents. Half of the respondents declare their readiness to serve if they receive a summons - 50.5%.

When asked how the situation on the frontline will change over the next six months, respondents show a high level of uncertainty. While the majority of respondents are cautiously optimistic about the current situation, 23% of respondents were unable to take a clear position on the future: 36% believed that the situation would improve somewhat or significantly, 20% believed that it would deteriorate somewhat or significantly, and 21% believed that it would not change.





In particular, according to respondents, corruption in the Ministry of Defence (46.2%), lack of weapons and ammunition (35.7%), public fatigue from the war (29%) and reduced military assistance from partners (22.3%) will have a negative impact on the effectiveness of the Armed Forces this year.

Respondents attribute possible improvements in the situation in 2024 to increased military assistance from international partners (51.9%), expansion of domestic production of weapons and ammunition (46.2%), and cohesion of Ukrainian society (39.8%).

For the study, a sample proportional to the male population aged 18-55 in settlements with at least 50,000 inhabitants was formed. The sample is proportional to the region and size of the pre-war settlement according to the State Statistics Service as of 1 January 2022. The survey used the CAWI method (online panel survey). The total number of respondents was 400.

