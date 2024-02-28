Unrecognized Transnistria appeals to Russia for help due to "economic blockade by Moldova". VIDEO

The unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldovan Republic" has turned to Russia for help.

This was reported by the propaganda outlet RIA Novosti, Censor.NET reports.

A video from the "congress of deputies" is published online.

According to the Russian media, unrecognized Transnistria has turned to Russia for help " due to the economic blockade by Moldova".

Watch more: Moldova is ready to send new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Sandu