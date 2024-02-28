ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11865 visitors online
News
35 274 127

Unrecognized Transnistria appeals to Russia for help due to "economic blockade by Moldova". VIDEO

The unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldovan Republic" has turned to Russia for help.

This was reported by the propaganda outlet RIA Novosti, Censor.NET reports.

A video from the "congress of deputies" is published online.

According to the Russian media, unrecognized Transnistria has turned to Russia for help " due to the economic blockade by Moldova".

РИА Новости

Watch more: Moldova is ready to send new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine - Sandu

Author: 

Moldova (278) Transnistria (96) Russia (11773)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 