Macron spoke about NATO troops in Ukraine in future, not during this war - Linkevičius

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about sending European troops to Ukraine in the future. He did not mention participation in the ongoing war.

Lithuanian Ambassador to Sweden and former Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

He is surprised that Macron's words caused such a strong reaction from Western politicians.

"Macron claimed that NATO troops could enter Ukraine in the future. He insisted that autocracy should not be allowed to defeat democracy through military force, and all options should be on the table. What's wrong with that?" wrote Linkevičius.

Macron's proposal for NATO troops in Ukraine

On 26 February, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a working meeting of about 20 European leaders that NATO could send troops to help Ukraine. The main problem, he said, is that there is no consensus on this issue.

The United States, Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Spain and Italy have announced their intention not to send troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that "there are no plans to deploy NATO combat troops in Ukraine".

Russian President Putin's spokesman Peskov said that if NATO troops are on the territory of Ukraine, a war between Russia and NATO is inevitable.