In poorest regions of Russian Federation, savings have increased sharply due to "coffin" payments

Several of Russia’s poorest regions have shown an abnormal increase in bank accounts. Experts explain that this is due to payments for participation in the war against Ukraine.

Several regions of Russia showed an abnormal increase in bank accounts. With an average increase of six to nine percent in the previous five years, in 2023, Altai showed an increase of 18.95 percent, Buryatia - 33.26 percent, and Tyva - a record 57.57 percent.

According to the author of an analytical note published by BOFIT - the Institute for the Study of Emerging Markets (operated by the Central Bank of Finland), such a sharp increase in the funds in citizens' bank accounts is explained by payments to contractors and mobilised personnel participating in the war with Ukraine. Also, "coffin payments" - compensation to the families of the dead and wounded - contributed to the increase in the welfare of the population.

After comparing the list of regions that showed the maximum increase in funds in their accounts and the regions that sent the largest number of mobilised men to the war, researcher Laura Solanko concluded that there is a stable link between the growth of the population's welfare in these regions and the share of mobilised men.

According to Medusa, which was the first to draw attention to BOFIT's analytical note, the sharp increase in bank accounts cannot be explained by higher inflation in these regions, the specifics of their banking markets, or other macroeconomic factors.

Altai, Buryatia and Tyva are among Russia's poorest regions. They accounted for the largest share of casualties among the Russian military involved in the invasion of Ukraine, the BBC said in a study based on a list of 45,000 dead compiled by the editors.