70% of Ukrainians support foreign policy of state leadership, there is downward trend - poll

The vector of Ukraine’s foreign policy is currently supported by 70% of Ukrainians, which is 4% lower than in August 2023.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre sociological service from 19 to 25 January 2024, Censor.NET reports.

According to sociologists, 70% of respondents support the foreign policy of the Ukrainian leadership, 17% do not support it (in August 2023 - 74% and 14%, respectively).

"The foreign policy of the Ukrainian leadership is supported by the vast majority of residents of all regions (from 67% in the Western region to 76.5% in the Southern region). Among those who trust President Zelenskyy, 82% support the foreign policy of the Ukrainian leadership, while among those who do not trust - only 41%," the poll interpretation reads.

Assessing the effectiveness of international support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression in various areas on a five-point scale from 1 to 5, where "1" means that the assistance is completely ineffective and "5" means that it is very effective, respondents rated the effectiveness of international assistance to Ukrainian refugees at an average of 3.9 points, financial assistance at 3.8 points, military assistance, political solidarity and support for Ukraine on international platforms at 3.7 points.

It is also noted that, compared to July 2023, the assessment of the effectiveness of political solidarity and support for Ukraine on international platforms has slightly increased (from 3.5 to 3.7 points), assistance in rebuilding destroyed facilities in Ukraine (from 2.9 to 3.3 points), and assistance in implementing reforms in Ukraine (from 2.9 to 3.2 points).