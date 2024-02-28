Vatican: Macron’s proposal to send NATO troops to Ukraine opens ’frightening scenario’

French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal that Europe could send ground troops to Ukraine opens up a "frightening scenario".

This was stated by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Censor.NET reports citing Vatican News.

"This is a really frightening scenario. Because it will lead to an escalation that we have always tried to avoid from the very beginning. It's a scenario that I wouldn't call apocalyptic, because maybe that's an exaggerated word at this point, but it certainly is a fearful one," he said.

The secretary of state suggested that Macron's proposal could be linked to the fact that after two years of war, "there is still no prospect of a solution on the horizon, whether it be military or through negotiations".

"It would be ideal to find a way to get both sides to start talking and dialogue. I believe that if we talk, a solution will be found. Various solutions have been proposed, the main thing is that there is a will to implement them," Parolin added.

Macron's proposal for NATO troops in Ukraine

On 26 February, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a working meeting of about 20 European leaders that NATO could send troops to help Ukraine. The main problem, he said, is that there is no consensus on this issue.

The United States, Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Spain, and Italy have announced their intention not to send troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that "there are no plans to deploy NATO combat troops in Ukraine".

Russian President Putin's spokesman Peskov said that if NATO troops are on the territory of Ukraine, a war between Russia and NATO is inevitable.