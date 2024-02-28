We see no danger of destabilisation, - Moldovan government spokesman Vode on appeal of deputies from unrecognised Transnistria to Russia

The Moldovan government is convinced that the decision of the so-called "congress of deputies" of unrecognised Transnistria to ask for help from Russia will not create a threat of escalation and destabilisation.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Moldovan government, Daniel Vode, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

"This event was planned by those on the left side of the Dniester and the Kremlin. We see no danger of destabilisation. We are watching very closely and reiterate that this region also wants peace and security," he said.

The spokesperson called the congress in Tiraspol a purely propaganda event, "a reception that does not deserve live broadcasts by foreign journalists and tense headlines".

He jokingly added that the only "tension" of the day on Wednesday was the dreary walk.

As reported, on 28 February, the unrecognised "Transnistrian Moldovan Republic" asked Russia for help.