Zelenskyy on Macron’s proposal for NATO troops in Ukraine: Any proposals will be good if they strengthen Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on French leader Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to send NATO troops to Ukraine.

The head of state said this at a press conference following the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit, Censor.NET reports.

"The stronger we are in Ukraine, the weaker Putin will be. As for any initiatives: if they strengthen Ukraine, they will be good for the whole world," the president said.

Watch more: Occupier is running afterUkrainian drone to surrender. VIDEO

Macron's proposal for NATO troops in Ukraine

On 26 February, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a working meeting of about 20 European leaders that NATO could send troops to help Ukraine. The main problem, he said, is that there is no consensus on this issue.

The United States, Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Poland, Belgium, Spain, and Italy have announced their intention not to send troops to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that "there are no plans to deploy NATO combat troops in Ukraine".

Russian President Putin's spokesman Peskov said that if NATO troops are on the territory of Ukraine, a war between Russia and NATO is inevitable.