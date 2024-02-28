Poland may temporarily completely close border for goods from Ukraine - Tusk

Poland does not rule out a temporary border closure for Ukrainian goods.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports, citing the Polish edition of Tysoł.pl.

"We are talking to the Ukrainian side about the complete closure of the border for trade in goods," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

However, he noted that this would be a temporary solution and "painful" for both sides.

"I have called an agricultural summit in Warsaw for tomorrow," Tusk said, as quoted by rmf24.pl.

"At 14:00 at the Dialogue Centre, I will meet with the leaders of all the protesting groups," he added.

"We have a very serious problem. We are the most pro-Ukrainian state and nation (...), but we also have the biggest problems in Europe, which are the result of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The decision on free trade with Ukraine is from the point of view of Polish interests - and it's not just about farmers... This price is too high. We cannot pay it. We are constantly looking for a solution that will protect the Polish market from being flooded with much cheaper agricultural products," he assured.

Tusk also noted that he is in constant contact with the Ukrainian authorities.

"They also understand this. We must find and we will find a solution that will protect our market and our farmers from unequal competition," he promised.

"We are ready to have a serious conversation about limits - the limits proposed by Brussels and Kyiv are unacceptable to us," the Polish Prime Minister said.