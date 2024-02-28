Zelenskyy calls on partners to supply Ukraine with promised weapons without delay: Every pause inspires Putin

Ukraine’s partners must do everything possible to ensure that there are no delays in the supply of weapons to our soldiers.

The head of state said this after the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit at a joint media meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Putin does not respect anyone and does not want to allow anyone to live freely. And this is the meaning of his war. And that is why, if he is not stopped now, he will expand his aggression... We must increase weapons production. Ukraine offers joint production of defence products. I am grateful to my colleagues for their willingness to work now and work together. We must do everything possible to ensure that there is no delay in the supply of weapons to our soldiers. Every such pause, every doubt that the world is ready to defend itself, inspires one person. And the more he sees arms shortages, the more he thinks he can push Europe and the West," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that everyone in Europe must be ready to defend their sovereignty, national dignity and way of life, because everyone is now under threat from Russia.

"Russia has a wide range of tools to destabilise: through disinformation, economic pressure, corruption, and the use of resources as a political weapon. We must work together to deprive Russia of the opportunity to destroy our lives," the President stressed.

He thanked the leaders of South-Eastern Europe for their willingness to take part in the Global Peace Summit and expressed confidence that joint actions could make this summit and all the work on the Peace Formula effective.

"War is always started by one person, but peace is always a joint effort. The world is bigger than any aggressor. And that is why I am confident that peace is possible and we must do it," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked Albania for its principled support of Ukraine, for the military assistance it provides to Ukraine, for political cooperation and for organising the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.